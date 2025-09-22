Newcastle United latest news: Former Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is keen on a return to management.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rafa Benitez has revealed he is still looking to continue in management and could return to England if the right offer comes his way. Benitez hasn’t managed in England since leaving Everton in January 2022 and has been out of work since March of last year when he left Spanish side Celta Vigo.

Despite being out of management for a year and a half, the 65-year-old believes he still has what it takes to return to the dugout and be a success. Speaking to the Telegraph , Benitez said: “Sometimes, to be described as ‘a legend’ is very nice, but also complicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is bad for a coach to be seen as retired,” he said. “People still ask me, ‘Do you want to coach?’ For sure, I do, particularly in England and Europe.

“I do not want people to think I am finished. I am still evolving.”

The Spaniard recently visited St James’ Park and was in attendance as Newcastle United were beaten by Barcelona in the Champions League. Benitez, who managed Real Madrid during the 2015/16 season before being appointed as Steve McClaren’s successor at St James’ Park in March of that campaign, watched on as his former El Clasico rivals defeated his old employers courtesy of two Marcus Rashford goals.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Benitez, of course, was unable to keep Newcastle United in the Premier League during his first half a season at the club, but stayed on Tyneside and guided them back to the top-flight after being appointed as permanent manager by Mike Ashley. Benitez would spend three years as Newcastle United manager before departing the club for Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional in July 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafa Benitez searching for new role

Benitez spent less than two years in China before then returning to the Premier League - this time in charge of Everton. Benitez, of course, spent just-shy of six years as Liverpool manager between 2004 and 2010, guiding the Reds to FA Cup and Champions League glory.

However, on the other side of Stanley Park, Benitez would last less than six months as Toffees boss, leaving the club as they stared down the barrel of relegation. Benitez was denied a return to St James’ Park after being sacked by Everton just weeks before he was due to take his Everton side to Tyneside.

Having failed to take Everton to the next level, Benitez returned to Spain to take over at Celta Vigo, however, he again lasted less than a year in that post. Benitez has been linked with a number of jobs since leaving Celta Vigo and was most recently tipped to potentially become Rangers’ new manager.

The Scottish club ultimately chose Russell Martin as their new boss but have struggled since appointing the former Southampton man. Rangers are yet to win a league game this campaign and were knocked-out of Champions League qualification with a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Belgian side Club Brugge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time on Tyneside, Benitez won 62 of his 146 matches in charge. The last of those victories came away at Fulham at the end of the 2018/19 season.