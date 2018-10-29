Rafa Benitez 'offered new £9.7m contract' as Newcastle future remains uncertain

Rafa Benitez has been offered a contract by Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG, according to reports.

The Mirror and Diario AS in Benitez's homeland have claimed that the Spaniard has been approached by the Chinese giants with a lucrative offer as his future at St James's Park remains uncertain.

Benitez is under contract at Newcastle until the end of the season but fears are mounting that he may not sign an extended deal, as he continues to seek assurances that he will receive investment in the playing squad, academy and training facilities.

And such uncertainty could see other clubs swoop for his services, with these latest reports suggesting that Shanghai SIPG could make their move having already tried to lure the ex-Liverpool boss to China once before.

Their new contract offer is reported to be worth €11m - or approximately £9.7m - per year, which is suggested to be twice what he is currently earning at Newcastle.

Vitor Pereira is the current manager of Shanghai SIPG, who boast former Chelsea star Oscar and fellow Brazilian Hulk in their ranks.