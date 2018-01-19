Rafa Benitez reveals what Mike Ashley told him about transfers and the prospects of a takeover at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has spoken to Mike Ashley about the Newcastle United transfer business,

The club is yet to sign a player in this month's transfer window.

United manager Benitez wants to strengthen several key positions by the end of the month.

And Benitez, preparing his team for tomorrow's game against Premier League leaders Manchester City, has spoken to Ashley, the club's owner, in recent days.

Asked if he had spoken to Ashley, Benitez said: "Yes. He has told me he will try to do something. He has the names, and the club will try to sign the players we gave him.

“It doesn’t matter (the budget). They have the names, and they will try to it. I doesn’t matter about the figure, it’s what we try to do and do."

Ashley this week walked away from takeover talks with would-be buyer Amanda Staveley.

"When I was talking with Mike Ashley, he told me that the takeover wouldn’t go through, since then and I’m talking maybe two or three weeks," said Ashley.

"We have just tried to do what we have to do in this transfer window and prepare the team for the game. That’s it."