Benitez – who left St James’s Park two years ago after failing to agree a new contract with owner Mike Ashley – yesterday signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

The 61-year-old’s appointment drew criticism from some Everton fans because of his previous association with their rivals Liverpool.

However, Moshiri – who lose Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid last month – is convinced that he’s got the right man for the job.

“He's a professional, dedicated manager who gives his soul to every club that he has been to, and you need to pick up professionals who are dedicated and give everything to their team," Moshiri told talkSPORT.

"This man is in love with the city of Liverpool – not so much a particular club before he joined us.

“All the fans, and I’m the biggest fan, will begin to appreciate the man he is. The man who will be first in, last out of Finch Farm, who gives everything. I mean, what is your criteria? Premier League experience, winning trophies, being dedicated, knowing the city and an ability to perform.”

Benitez won promotion with Newastle in 2017 – and guided United to a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League – but repeatedly clashed with Ashley over his transfer budget.

Rafa Benitez.