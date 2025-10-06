Newcastle United latest news: Mike Williamson has left Rangers alongside Russell Martin after the former Southampton man was sacked at the weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has left Rangers, just three months after joining the club as an assistant to Russell Martin. Williamson moved to Ibrox to support Martin after he was picked to be Philippe Clement’s permanent replacement as Rangers boss.

However, under Martin’s guidance, Rangers have registered just one league win this season and currently sit 8th in the Scottish Premiership table. Martin’s final game in charge of the Scottish giants was a 1-1 draw against Falkirk before his departure was confirmed by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement by Rangers read: ‘Rangers Football Club confirms that it has parted company with Head Coach, Russell Martin.

‘While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club's expectations.

‘Assistant Head Coach, Matt Gill, and First-Team Coach, Mike Williamson, will also be departing.

‘Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club. We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

‘Further updates from the club will follow in due course.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williamson had previously held managerial positions at Gateshead, MK Dons and Carlisle United, but lasted just a matter of months in those latter two jobs amid poor results on the pitch. Martin, meanwhile, is on the hunt for his third job inside a year after being sacked by Southampton in December 2024 prior to moving to Rangers.

Next Rangers manager - Steven Gerrard among top contenders

Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is among the top early contenders to replace Martin in the Ibrox dugout. Gerrard left Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in January after 18 months in charge.

“Football is unpredictable and sometimes things don't go the way we want," said Gerrard following his departure from the Saudi Pro League club.

“However, I leave with great respect for the club and the country. I have no doubt that the work being done will bring success in the future and I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed the chance to work in a new country with a different culture. Overall I have learnt a lot and it's been a positive experience personally and for my family as well.”

Gerrard, of course, managed Rangers to an unbeaten league season, ending Celtic’s stranglehold on the Scottish title back in 2021 and could return to his old stomping ground. If Rangers do not opt for their previous manager, then Sean Dyche is reportedly also an option for them. Dyche has been out of work since leaving Everton in January.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is also reportedly among the candidates that could replace Martin in the Ibrox dugout. Rohl left the Owls in July, just weeks before their Championship season was due to get underway.

Mark Van Bommel is also someone that is admired by Rangers - according to TalkSport. The Dutchman was interviewed by The Gers in the summer before Martin was ultimately appointed as manager.