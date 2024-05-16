Newcastle are planning an ambitious £30m swoop for a star from a club that may need to raise funds in the summer.

The latest transfer reports involving Newcastle United

Newcastle United are planning an ambitious swoop for Championship Player of the Season winner Crysencio Summerville, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has scored an incredible 19 goals from 44 Championship matches for Leeds United this season and has played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion push following last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Dutch winger, who is an outside contender for the team’s Euro 2024 squad, is blessed with excellent pace, creativity and flair which has made him a nightmare for Championship defenders to deal with this season.

However, Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope reports the Whites will have to raise close to £100m in player sales if they are to not achieve promotion via the Championship play-offs.

The West Yorkshire giants drew 0-0 with Norwich City in the first leg of their play-off semi-final and will need to triumph over the Canaries at Elland Road to be in with a chance of winning promotion in the play-off final at Wembley.

American owners 49ers Enterprise inherited a club with a potentially bleak financial picture when they arrived and failure to achieve promotion would result in player sales to alleviate any profit and sustainability concerns in the second-tier.

Mail Sport claims that valuable assets such as Illian Meslier, Willy Gnonto, Georgino Rutter and potentially teenage prodigy Archie Gray could all leave, along with Summerville who is considered to be a top target for Eddie Howe’s side.

The report adds that Summerville is valued at around £30m though this figure could be increased if West Ham or Aston Villa emerge with rival bids.