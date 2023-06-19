Real Madrid statement confirms £5m Newcastle United signing’s return

Joselu has joined on an initial loan deal from Espanyol understood to be worth £500,000 with an option to buy of £1.3million.

Since leaving Newcastle in 2019, Joselu has rejuvenated his career back in Spain with 52 goals over the last four seasons. The Spaniard was released by Alaves following relegation last season, joining Espanyol where he scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in 2022-23.

Joselu’s impressive form at club level also saw him earn his first caps for Spain as he scored twice after coming off the bench to make his debut back in March before he scored a dramatic late winner in the 2-1 Nations League semi-final win over Italy last week.

Spain went on to win the Nations League by beating Croatia on penalties. Joselu scored in the 5-4 shoot-out win following a 0-0 draw.

Now 33, Joselu has rejoined Real Madrid, whom he left in 2012 to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Joselu boasts a unique record for Real Madrid having scored in both of his only first-team appearances for the club while excelling for the Castilla side. He scored 40 goals in 73 appearances for Real’s ‘B-team’ between 2010 and 2012.

The Spanish striker arrived at Newcastle from Stoke City in 2017 for £5million and went on to score seven goals in 52 appearances under Rafa Benitez. He left the club after two seasons after falling out of favour on Tyneside.

A Real club statement confirming the transfer read: “Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona have agreed on the loan of the player Joselu, who will be linked to the club for the next season, with a purchase option at the end of it.

“Joselu joined the Real Madrid academy at the age of 20 and played two seasons at Castilla. He made his debut with the Real Madrid first team in 2011.

“Joselu is international with the Spanish team, with which he has just been proclaimed champion of the 2023 Nations League.

