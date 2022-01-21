RECAP: Newcastle United transfer news as Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Leeds United clash

Newcastle travel to Elland Road this weekend, aiming for just their second victory of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently dealing with an injury crisis and with the Argentine revealing that Patrick Bamford will miss the game tomorrow with a foot injury, it could be the perfect time for Newcastle to turn their poor form around.

And whilst attention once again turns towards on-field matters at St James’s Park, off-field transfer talks continue with a number of targets.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Diego Carlos has been a long-term target but with news that another Premier League side may be interested in his services, Newcastle face a race against time to complete this deal. Moves for Jesse Lingard and Bernd Leno have also been rumoured.

Here, we take you through what Howe said ahead of Leeds United as well as the latest transfer news and updates:

