RECAP: Newcastle United transfer news as Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Leeds United clash
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe spoke to the media ahead of his side’s crucial match away at Leeds United.
Newcastle travel to Elland Road this weekend, aiming for just their second victory of the season.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently dealing with an injury crisis and with the Argentine revealing that Patrick Bamford will miss the game tomorrow with a foot injury, it could be the perfect time for Newcastle to turn their poor form around.
And whilst attention once again turns towards on-field matters at St James’s Park, off-field transfer talks continue with a number of targets.
Diego Carlos has been a long-term target but with news that another Premier League side may be interested in his services, Newcastle face a race against time to complete this deal. Moves for Jesse Lingard and Bernd Leno have also been rumoured.
Here, we take you through what Howe said ahead of Leeds United as well as the latest transfer news and updates:
Leeds United v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe press conference LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 21 January, 2022, 12:15
- Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Elland Road clash - updates from 10am
- Newcastle submit second Jesse Lingard bid
Key points from Eddie Howe’s press conference
- Matt Ritchie an injury doubt for Saturday
- Jamal Lewis back in contention but hasn’t trained a lot
- Jeff Hendrick and Dwight Gayle back in training
- NUFC to travel to Saudi Arabia for training camp next week
- Newcastle left frustrated following ‘fruitless’ week in the transfer window
- More business still to do
- Newcastle not received any bids for current players so far this window
- Leeds United will be a ‘unique’ test for Magpies
Eddie Howe on Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa
Jamal Lewis is closing in on a return
The left-back was named on the bench last weekend.
NUFC set to travel to Saudi Arabia next week
The Magpies have a two week break until their next league match after Saturday’s trip to Leeds United. They will be using the time to travel to Saudi Arabia for a warm-weather training camp.
Eddie Howe said it is ‘a football decision’.
“The facilities will be first-class & we’ll be well looked after. We’ll do some good work and come back a more united squad,” he added.
Eddie Howe on Leeds
Eddie Howe: “They have a way of playing and there’s a lot to admire about Leeds’ out of possession work. They play with a really high intensity and we have to match that.
“This is a totally unique game and we have to be ready for what we’re going to face.”
NUFC team news
Eddie Howe expects to name a similar starting XI to the one that faced Watford last weekend.
Howe on a frustrating week in the transfer window
Eddie Howe: “It’s been a slightly frustrating week for us in the transfer market.
“Everyone connected with the club is desperately trying to improve the squad. It’s been a fruitless search this week.”
Jesse Lingard bid
According to the Telegraph, a second loan offer for Jesse Lingard has been submitted by Newcastle United.
Their first offer was rebuffed by the Red Devil’s with a permanent deal for the 29-year-old their preference. However, it’s believed that a loan move would be preferable to the player, allowing Lingard to assess his options at the end of the season once his current Old Trafford contract expires.
West Ham also reportedly retain an interest in Lingard and could yet make a last-minute swoop for the midfielder.
Eddie Howe is speaking to the media ahead of the clash with Leeds United, stay tuned for updates from that as well as all the latest transfer news and gossip from St James’s Park.