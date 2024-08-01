Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teenage midfielder Rory Finneran has confirmed his move to Newcastle United on social media.

The Magpies have swooped to sign the 16-year-old from Blackburn Rovers after he made his senior debut for the Championship club in January. Finneran became Blackburn’s youngest-ever debutant at 15-years-old, 10 months and eight days when was introduced as a late substitute against Cambridge United in the FA Cup. Earlier this week, Finneran confirmed his departure from Blackburn via a social media post.

The midfielder wrote on Instagram: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all the coaches, staff and my teammates at Blackburn over the past eight years at the club for supporting and helping me develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has been an amazing journey, from signing at under-eights to making my first team debut, I have enjoyed every moment and wish the best for everyone at the club. I felt it was the time for a new challenge and I am very excited for the next step in my career.”

And on Wednesday, Finneran went on to confirm his move to Newcastle. He will sign an initial scholarship deal that can become a professional contract once he turns 17 next year.

The Republic of Ireland Under-17s captain posted a photo of himself in a Newcastle shirt at St James’ Park along with the caption: “Very excited to sign for @nufc. Can’t wait to get started and see what the future holds.”

The midfielder featured regularly for the under-21s last season and represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level.

Finneran joins Newcastle’s academy as the latest youth addition following the likes of Miodrag Pivas, Aaron Epia and CJ Afumuzor this summer.