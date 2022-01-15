'Relegation confirmed' – Newcastle United fans fear the worst after 'bottling' three points against Watford
Newcastle United fans are fearing the worst following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Watford at St James’s Park.
After a goalless first half, Allan Saint-Maximin gave Newcastle the lead with his fifth goal of the season.
The Magpies looked to be heading towards a precious three points only for Joao Pedro to head Watford level in the final minutes of normal time.
The result keeps Newcastle two points from safety with Watford having a game in hand.
Here is how some supporters reacted to the result on Twitter…
@manlikefola_: “This mentality of sitting back after leading is going to get us relegated.”
@ash_moralee: “Starting to think what Howe is actually doing with the squad!? If we can’t beat these we are heading to the Championship, just make signings to get us out the Championship.”
@MichaelNUFC_: “Relegation confirmed.”
@agbnufc_: “You sit in from the 60th minute what do you expect?”
@femalefutball: “Why do we always score then sit back and let other teams attack? Can't keep a lead. Pathetic.”
@The__Farmster: “I can’t see us staying up now. Going off Howe as well. Not enough of an improvement.”
@hrcrtrvl360: “Why didn't we go for the 2nd goal? We stop playing after that and concede. Do these players know the position we are in? No passion at all...”
@johnb_really: “We can have all these big flags and create loads of noise and tell ourselves we have the best fans in the world, but at the end of the day when you can’t beat Norwich, Brentford, Watford or Man Utd at home it’s just a bit embarrassing to be honest. Absolute tripe again.”