Report: Newcastle United make sensational '€100m bid' for Serie A top scorer targeted by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal
Newcastle United are rumoured to have made a sensational €100m bid for Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic, according to sources in Italy.
Italian journalist Filippo Grassia told Passione Inter that Newcastle have made a bid in excess of €100m (roughly £85m) to Fiorentina for Vlahovic ahead of the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals in 17 league matches for Fiorentina so far this season and has attracted interest from some top Premier League clubs.
Vlahovic has 18-months left on his contract at I Viola which has alerted the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hostpur.
But according to Eurosport, the 6ft 3in frontman wants to join a club capable of challenging in the Champions League – effectively ruling out The Magpies.
If Grassia’s claims are to be believed, it shows a clear sign of Newcastle’s spending intent during the winter window even if the deal, as expected, fails to come to fruition.