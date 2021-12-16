Italian journalist Filippo Grassia told Passione Inter that Newcastle have made a bid in excess of €100m (roughly £85m) to Fiorentina for Vlahovic ahead of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals in 17 league matches for Fiorentina so far this season and has attracted interest from some top Premier League clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dusan Vlahovic of ACF Fiorentina reacts during the Coppa Itaia match between Fiorentina and Benevento at Artemio Franchi on December 14, 2021 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Vlahovic has 18-months left on his contract at I Viola which has alerted the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hostpur.

But according to Eurosport, the 6ft 3in frontman wants to join a club capable of challenging in the Champions League – effectively ruling out The Magpies.

If Grassia’s claims are to be believed, it shows a clear sign of Newcastle’s spending intent during the winter window even if the deal, as expected, fails to come to fruition.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.