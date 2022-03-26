Newcastle have no representatives in the current Three Lions squad despite calls for in-form defenders Dan Burn and Matt Targett to be considered.
And United’s Swiss defender Fabian Schar has had to withdraw from the match due to a groin issue.
Kieran Trippier is an England regular who has played a key role in the last two major tournaments but his current metatarsal injury ruled him out of a call-up.
But with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar less than eight months away, how many current Newcastle players can we expect to be part of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad?
United have several players who are potentially available for selection. Of Newcastle’s 14 senior players eligible to play for England, only Trippier, Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey have registered an international cap.
Here are their chances of going to Qatar…
1. Kieran Trippier - 7/4
Trippier has been a key player for England in recent years. His World Cup semi-final goal and assist in the Euro 2020 final have helped him stand out on the international stage and make him Newcastle's most likely contender to head to the 2022 World Cup with England. The only doubt over his place in the squad will be the amount of competition at right-back with Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker all vying for a place.
Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. Callum Wilson - 8/1
Wilson is still Newcastle's top scorer this season despite being yet to play in 2022 due to an injury. He is priced at 8/1 with SkyBet to go to the World Cup this winter, the same odds as Brentford's former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Dan Burn - 8/1
The big centre-back has been in fine form since arriving at Newcastle from Brighton in January. Having progressed through the leagues, Burn has never gained a senior international cap for England. At 29-years-old, he doesn't quite fit the 'Gareth Southgate mould' but, on form, he's certainly one of the best English centre-back options available at the moment. He's 8/1 to go to the World Cup as it stands.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Joe Willock - 11/1
A 22-year-old English midfielder with the ability to pop up with a goal - Joe Willock certainly seems like an ideal fit into the England set-up should he be able to build on his improving form. But if scoring in seven consecutive matches from midfield last season wasn't enough to get him in England's Euro 2020 squad, what will it take for him to get the nod for Qatar?
Photo: GEOFF CADDICK