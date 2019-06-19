Revealed: Mohamed Diame's astonishing new contract in Qatar
Mohamed Diame’s set for a money-spinning move to a club in Qatar.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 21:12
The Newcastle United midfielder, out of contract on June 30, has agreed a two-year deal, worth £100,000-a-week, with Al-Gharafa’s Al-Gharafa, according to The Sun.
Diame had almost triggered an extension to his St James’s Park contract last season.
The 31-year-old – whose season was interrupted by injuries – started 24 Premier League games for the club. Had he started one more match, he would be earned a two-year extension.
Diame’s preference, however, was always for a two-year deal.