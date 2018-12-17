Revealed! Newcastle's ticket allocation for Checkatrade Trophy tie against Sunderland

Newcastle United have been handed a 2,800-ticket allocation for the club's Checkatrade Trophy tie against Sunderland.

The clubs were drawn against each other in the last 16 of the competition – and the tie will be played on Tuesday, January 8 (7.45pm kick-off).

Elias Sorensen.

Newcastle's Under-21s – who beat Macclesfield Town on penalties in the last round – will take on League One Sunderland's first team in the tie.

Competition rules state that away fans should be allocated at least 10% of a stadium's capacity, which in Sunderland's case works out at just under 5,000.

However, Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven felt that that number would be "too high".

Speaking last week, Methven said: "The rules of the competition are that the away team gets 10% of the stadium capacity.

"In our case, that's just under 50,000, which would mean more or less getting 5,000 tickets, and Newcastle have asked us for that allocation.

"I think our view, and the view of our internal security team, is that's maybe a bit high."

There was trouble at a reserve derby between Newcastle and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last season.

A number of seats were damaged by visiting supporters during the Premier League International Cup quarter-final.

And there were disturbances at Vale Park earlier this month at the Checkatrade Trophy derby between Port Vale at Stoke City, who were backed by a 4,000-strong travelling following.

Tickets for the Wear-Tyne derby, priced £15 for adults and £5 for concessions, are on sale to season-ticket holders with 50 or more away points.