Revealed! The number of UNSOLD Newcastle United tickets for the visit of Manchester United

Around 4000 tickets remain unsold for Newcastle United’s match against Manchester United on Sunday.

By Aaron Hindhaugh
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:44 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:45 am
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: A Newcastle supporter make her way to the stadium with a banner ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

After a 10-year record low Premier League attendance against Brighton & Hove Albion two weeks ago it seems fans are continuing to stay away from St James’s Park.

Newcastle remain winless at home under Steve Bruce as they face yet another tough test in front of the TV cameras.

As of this morning, 3,947 tickets remain unsold as fan discontent towards Mike Ashley rumbles on.

However, it is set to be Newcastle’s highest attendance of the season despite being thumped 5-0 against Leicester City on Sunday.

It is expected that over 48,000 will be packed inside St James’s Park which will surpass the current highest attendance figure of 47,635 against Arsenal on the opening day of the season.

The Magpies have sold out this fixture in the previous two seasons as well as 12 times since the ground was expanded in 1998.

It is thought there will be an extra 3,000 fans in attendance against Man United compared to the game against Brighton.

However, it is expected that the Red Devils will bring around 3,000 fans and sell out their away allocation.

Fans are continuing to stay away as they make a stand against Ashley, with numerous poor results and performances only adding fuel to the fire.

Newcastle fans usually pack out St James’s Park but have seen a drop of 7,000 fans this season.