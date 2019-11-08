Revealed: Steve Nickson's South American scouting missing for Newcastle United

Nickson, the club’s head of recruitment, has been scouting players ahead of the January transfer window.

Steve Bruce, United’s head coach, revealed his latest trip ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League home game against Bournemouth.

Asked if he had spoken to Nickson ahead of the window, Bruce said: “He's in South America on business.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce has been keen to manage expectations ahead of the New Year, when the club, this week linked with Genk’s Mbwana Samatta and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, is likely to be looking, predominantly, at the loan market.

“A few names have been mentioned, transfer-wise,” said Bruce. “When I got the job, in three weeks, I was linked with 42 players. That is going to be the case (again).

“Look, we’re like everybody else. We’re looking around, but the one thing I won't do is bring anyone in who is not going to improve us and that is key to it.

“I wouldn’t do that to the club. It’s not the right way. If there’s someone who can improve us, fine. If not, let's be patient and get the right one. Certainly, in the summer, there’s a bigger pool of players than in January, but we must go with the market.”

Steve Bruce.