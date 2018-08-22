Revealed! The staggering four-figure sum that Newcastle fans will spend following their team

Newcastle United fans will spend more than any other Premier League supporters this season - according to new research.

New research by short term loan provider Wonga has revealed the supporters who will have to splash out the most to watch their side away from home in the upcoming 2018/19 season.

And it's Newcastle fans who come out on top as they have to shell out a staggering four-figure sum to follow their team throughout the Premier League season.

Wonga's research suggests that Toon fans could spend as much as £2,406.80 following their team this season - considerably more than any other top flight club.

That expenditure includes the cost of the club's cheapest season ticket (£397.00), an adult home shirt (£64.99), tickets for all away games (£543.00) and fuel used to get to those away games (£1,401.81).

Supporters of Liverpool and Arsenal will also have to shell out large sums - mainly thanks to the high season ticket costs at their respective clubs - but will not come close to rivalling the amount spent by Newcastle fans.

Nor will any club come close to travelling as far as Newcastle supporters in the Premier League this season.

With the Magpies the sole outpost of top flight football in the North East, fans face some long journeys for away games this year.

Indeed, Wonga's research indicates that Newcastle's trips to Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff and Southampton represent the four longest trips made by Premier League clubs this season.

In total, Newcastle fans will travel 9115 miles while racking up that four figure cost - which is some distance over nine months.

The research published also suggested that it may in fact be cheaper for fans of some clubs to watch games overseas, with a trip to watch Ajax v Feyenoord in the Netherlands concluded to be cheaper than a visit to Southampton to support Newcastle.

