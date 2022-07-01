'Ridiculous' Newcastle signing hailed as 'better' than Liverpool and Manchester City transfers

Paul Merson hails Newcastle United’s Nick Pope signing as one of the best signings of the summer

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Newcastle United’s £10million acquisition of Nick Pope is one of the best pieces of business done by a Premier League.

Even better than the likes of Erling Haaland to Manchester City or Liverpool's signings of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's goalkeeper Nick Pope lines up ahead of during the international friendly football match between England and Ivory Coast at Wembley stadium in north London on March 29, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

In his Sportskeeda column, Merson listed Pope as the second best Premier League transfer of the summer so far – just behind Tottenham Hotspur’s signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £25million plus add-ons.

“Nick Pope is a top goalkeeper, it’s ridiculous that Newcastle United got a player of his calibre for as little as £10 million,” Merson said.

“If Jordan Pickford hadn’t done so well for Everton at the business end of last season, you could’ve argued that there is much between him and Pope – that’s how good a player the former Burnley man is.“Eddie Howe is looking to build a team that can compete in the Premier League. It could take them five to six years, but they are doing a steady job and not splashing £100 million on a player just for the sake of it – they are learning to walk before they can run.“If they can get 10th place and probably win one of the domestic cups, that would be a fantastic season for Newcastle. Pope will save them points and is a top, top goalkeeper for their project.”

Haaland was third in Merson’s list, followed by Spurs’ signing of Ivan Perisic on a free transfer and then Carvalho to Liverpool.

Reims break silence on Hugo Ekitike’s future after £25.6million deal stalls with Newcastle United

Hugo Ekitike has told Reims manager Oscar Garcia that he wants to stay at the Ligue 1 outfit despite having a bid from Newcastle United accepted.

Body

The Magpies agreed a £25.6million fee with Reims for the 20-year-old forward last month but a deal has failed to progress.

Newcastle were unable to reach an agreement regarding agent fees with Ekitike’s representatives and they have since distanced themselves from the deal.

During his Friday press conference, Garcia was asked about the young striker’s future at the club.

“He told me wanted to stay, but if there’s Real Madrid and Barcelona who come knocking...” Garcia said via RMC Sport.

“I find Hugo calm. I spoke with him. He will have no problem staying at the club, and neither will I.”

Newcastle handed potential Moussa Diaby boost

Bayer Leverkusen’s director of football Simon Rolfes has provided an update on the future of Newcastle target Moussa Diaby.

The Magpies are hopeful of signing a winger this summer and Diaby is understood to be a player of interest.

While Leverkusen remain optimistic of keeping Diaby, Rolfes admitted that the club would listen to significant offers for the player.

Speaking to Sky Germany, he said: "I'm optimistic about Moussa that he’ll play here next season.