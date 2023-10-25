Rio Ferdinand names key factor behind Borrusia Dortmund’s ‘justified’ win over Newcastle United
Rio Ferdinand has been speaking about Newcastle United’s Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.
Rio Ferdinand believes one key factor was the difference for Borussia Dortmund, with the German giants getting the best of Newcastle United on Wednesday night. The Magpies fell to a 1-0 home defeat, hitting the crossbar twice in the second half but ultimately falling short.
Eddie Howe’s men have fallen to third in the group, level on points with Dortmund but below them due to an inferior head-to-head record. The result could be a costly one for Newcastle, who still have to go to Dortmund and Paris, while they face AC Milan at home. PSG made relatively easy work of Milan on Wednesday night, winning 3-0, and they are now two points clear at the top of the group.
Once again, the Toon Army created a raucous atmosphere at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, an atmosphere similar to the one that rocked PSG upon their trip to Tyneside.
But as TNT Sports pundit Ferdinand has pointed out, Dortmund are well-versed in playing in such atmospheres, both from playing in Europe and at home in Germany. That, according to Ferdinand, was the difference-maker on Wednesday night.
The Manchester United legend said during the TNT Sports coverage: “We were talking about the atmosphere v PSG and the fans came out again, but this Dortmund team came with experience, players who have dealt with it. They were defensively resolute, but also a threat at the other end of pitch and fully justified in getting the result today.”
Newcastle’s next Champions League outing will also be against Dortmund, this time away from home, and that could be a defining clash in the group stage. Should Wednesday night’s results be repeated, Dortmund would hold a three-point lead over Newcastle, but it would effectively be a four-point lead given the Magpies would be stuck with an inferior head-to-head record heading into the final two games.