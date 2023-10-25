Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rio Ferdinand believes one key factor was the difference for Borussia Dortmund, with the German giants getting the best of Newcastle United on Wednesday night. The Magpies fell to a 1-0 home defeat, hitting the crossbar twice in the second half but ultimately falling short.

Eddie Howe’s men have fallen to third in the group, level on points with Dortmund but below them due to an inferior head-to-head record. The result could be a costly one for Newcastle, who still have to go to Dortmund and Paris, while they face AC Milan at home. PSG made relatively easy work of Milan on Wednesday night, winning 3-0, and they are now two points clear at the top of the group.

Once again, the Toon Army created a raucous atmosphere at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, an atmosphere similar to the one that rocked PSG upon their trip to Tyneside.

But as TNT Sports pundit Ferdinand has pointed out, Dortmund are well-versed in playing in such atmospheres, both from playing in Europe and at home in Germany. That, according to Ferdinand, was the difference-maker on Wednesday night.

The Manchester United legend said during the TNT Sports coverage: “We were talking about the atmosphere v PSG and the fans came out again, but this Dortmund team came with experience, players who have dealt with it. They were defensively resolute, but also a threat at the other end of pitch and fully justified in getting the result today.”