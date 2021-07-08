Jacob Murphy applauds fans last season.

The winger, signed from Norwich City four years ago for £12million, has inked a new six-year deal at the club. Federico Fernandez and Dwight Gayle have also signed new contracts, while the club has taken up options to extend the deals of Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett.

"They all have a thorough understanding of this club, and what it takes to play here, and they’ve all made excellent contributions over recent years,” said head coach Steve Bruce.

Murphy, preparing for the new Premier League season, reacted to an Instagram post from New Era Global Sports, who represent him. The 26-year-old said: "Hard work from everyone made this possible. ‘Persistence is the quality of continuing resolutely, despite problems or difficulties’.”

