Newcastle United’s latest signing Anthony Elanga is quite a popular player across the Premier League.

The 23-year-old joined Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest for £55million last week.

Forest defender Ola Aina recorded a goodbye video featuring Elanga in which he told the winger to ‘go there [Newcastle] and be great’.

Elanga announcing his arrival at Newcastle was also warmly received by his new teammates, as well as some from rival Premier League clubs.

The winger already has good relationships with several members of Newcastle’s first team. Elanga’s relationship with William Osula, whom he describes as his ‘little brother’, is well documented due to their pair’s interactions on social media.

He is international teammates with Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth and also knows the likes of Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento personally.

Anthony Elanga NUFC Instagram post

Elanga took to Instagram to post an images of his arrival at Newcastle along with the caption: “I’m a Geordie now! ⚫️⚪️Happy to be here at this great club but more importantly I’m ready. Can’t wait to see you all.”

Several Newcastle players, including Osula, Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Joe Willock and Fabian Schar, reacted to the post, as did some notable Premier League stars.

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers commented: “Good luck my boy.”

Rogers and Elanga progressed through the age groups together at academy level and are now established Premier League stars.

AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who Newcastle considered as a potential alternative to Elanga, was also quick to respond with a comment stating: “Let’s go man!”

Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth this summer with the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur linked. But now Newcastle have signed Elanga and Spurs have signed Mohammed Kudus, the interest in Semenyo has cooled.

Social media sleuths may also remember a recent Instagram post from Elanga which showed his padel partner wearing a Newcastle United shirt in what some fans viewed as him teasing the move. In the same picture, Elanga could be seen wearing a Bournemouth shirt with Semenyo’s name on the back.

Anthony Elanga joins up with Newcastle United squad

Elanga is set to train with his new Newcastle teammates over in Austria this week. On Monday, the squad flew out to Seefeld in the Austrian Alps for a training camp ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Celtic (3pm kick-off).

The 23-year-old watched from the sidelines as Newcastle opened pre-season with a 4-0 training ground friendly win over Carlisle United on Saturday.

Following the match at Celtic, Newcastle travel to Singapore to face Arsenal on July 27 before a South Korea double header against a K-League XI on July 30 and Tottenham Hotspur on August 3.

After returning to England, Newcastle host the Sela Cup weekend against Espanyol on August 8 and Atletico Madrid on August 9.

Newcastle’s Premier League season starts away to Aston Villa on August 16.