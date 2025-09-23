Rolando Aarons has found his fourth club since leaving Newcastle United in 2021.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rolando Aarons has joined National League club Morecambe after spending the summer as a free agent following his release from Slovenian side NK Celje.

Aarons played as part of a free agents team with the PFA alongside his former Newcastle United teammate Paul Dummett over the summer. He also had a trial at Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi, playing a friendly match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving Newcastle officially in 2021, Aarons has experienced a somewhat obscure career path. After initially joining Huddersfield Town in the Championship, the winger moved to Scottish Premership side Motherwell on loan but was limited to just three appearances in all competitions.

After his release from Huddersfield, he joined Celje, where he spent two seasons before being released. After bursting onto the scene at Newcastle as a teenager and going on to score four goals in 27 appearances for the club, Aarons is now back in England at non-league level.

Aarons was tipped for big things at Newcastle after breaking into the first-team as an 18-year-old.

The now 29-year-old suffered badly with injuries during the early stages of his career and has struggled to get consistent first-team football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe will be Aarons’ ninth club of his professional career yet his most appearances for the same club in a single season is 13. That was during a half-season loan at Czech side Slovan Liberec.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Morecambe confirm Rolando Aarons signing

Morecambe described Aarons as a player ‘with proven pedigree at the highest level’ in a club statement confirming his signing.

Aarons grabbed a goal and an assist in a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace back in 2014 and also scored in the 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur once Newcastle were already relegated in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aarons also scored in the memorable 2-0 League Cup win at Manchester City in 2014, which remains Newcastle’s only victory at the Etihad Stadium to date.

Aarons will wear the No. 99 shirt for Morecambe, who announced the signing by stating: “Morecambe Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of experienced winger, Rolando Aarons.

“Jamaican International, Aarons brings a wealth of experience to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, having come through the ranks at Newcastle United, where he made his Premier League debut in 2014.

“Aarons went on to represent the Magpies across league and cup competitions before enjoying loan spells at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With proven pedigree at the highest level, Aarons arrives looking to make a big impact both on and off the pitch.”

Rolando Aarons reacts to joining new club

Aarons was not keen to reflect on his past career when speaking after joining Morecambe, where he is looking forward to playing and making an impact.

“I’m very excited to just get going and play some football,” Aarons said. “Having watched the boys on Saturday [4-3 win v Wealdstone], I’m excited by the style of play and the way the manager wants us to play so it should be fun.

“I’m not here to reflect or speak about the past, I’m here to get down and play and help the team and do what I need to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I go out every game trying to win. I want to do as well as I can for the club. I’d rather just let my football do the talking.”

Morecambe currently sit in the National League relegation zone but have a number of games in hand on the teams around them.