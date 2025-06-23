One reported Newcastle United and Manchester United target is set to join Barcelona this summer - for a bargain price.

FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji burst onto the scene last year and was tipped with a big-money move away from the Danish club last summer. However, an ACL injury put that potential move on ice.

Bardghji returned to action in the final few weeks of last season for his club - and may have played his last game as a move elsewhere seems to be imminent. Bardghji, who scored for FC Copenhagen against Manchester United during the 2023/24 Champions League, was mentioned as a potential target for both Newcastle United and the Red Devils last year - although a move never materialised following his ACL injury.

Interest in Bardghji from Magpies fans then piqued back in November when the Swedish Under-21 international was pictured training alongside Callum Wilson as the pair continued their rehabilitation from respective injury issues. Bardghji, a potential future international teammate of Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak, is a versatile forward that seems to have a big future in the game, however, much to the disappointment of those on Tyneside and in Greater Manchester, he will be playing his football in La Liga next season.

Rooney Bardghji transfer update

Despite reported interest from the Premier League, Bardghji will play his football at the Camp Nou next season, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Barcelona have swooped for his signature. Bardghji is out of contract at FC Copenhagen at the end of the calendar year with Barcelona reportedly set to pay just €2.5m for his services this summer.

‘More on Roony Bardghji story exclusively revealed this morning.’ Romano posted on X. ‘Barcelona and FC Copenhagen have planned to get the deal sealed from next week, beginning of July.

‘Details of the move: €2m transfer fee plus add-ons and sell-on clause. Here we go, soon.’

Copenhagen will, reportedly, be entitled to 15% of a future fee Barcelona receive for Bardghji due to a sell-on clause they have inserted in the deal. Barcelona completed a domestic double last season with Bardghji set to join one of Europe’s most exciting young squads.

Newcastle United transfer plans

Whilst Bardghji may not have been top of their list this summer, seeing him move to Barcelona will undoubtedly have Newcastle, along with many other Premier League clubs, scouring Europe for some of the continent’s hottest prospects. The Magpies have already announced the signing of Antonio Cordero from Malaga this summer, in a continuation of a renewed commitment to signing younger players.

Vakhtang Salia will join from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August, whilst Baran Yildiz joined from Turkish side Genclerbirligi earlier this year. These players may not make an impact in Eddie Howe’s first-team for a number of years, certainly the plan for Cordero is to loan him out to aid his development away from the club, but they will, hopefully, future-proof the Magpies’ squad and allow them to slowly develop an academy that churns out first-team players in the future.