Botman praise

Chelsea ran-out 2-0 victors over French champions Lille last night in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were in control and dominated much of the game, however, one man has received praise for his performance at Stamford Bridge.

Defender Sven Botman put in an assured display and Gary Lineker was quick to take to Twitter to praise the Dutchman, tweeting: ‘Not been a great night for @LOSC_EN but I think Sven Botman looks decent. *ahem @LCFC’.

With Newcastle well-known admirers of the defender, Alan Shearer quickly jumped to show where he believes the 22-year-old should be playing his football next season.

If Newcastle were to reignite their interest in Botman, then Joe Cole believes that he has all the required skills to be a success in the Premier League and doesn’t think the Dutchman will take long to adapt to English football:

“If a defender does well in France, there is no reason why they shouldn’t do so in England,” Cole said. “That’s why so many Premier League clubs are interested in Sven Botman. There are few doubts on his ability to adapt.”

It’s believed that Botman will leave Lille in the summer and there’s no doubt that there will be clubs sniffing around him when the transfer window opens.

West Brom eye Longstaff

Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Sean Longstaff at West Brom with the midfielder on his shopping list for a summer move.

Football League World report that the Baggies could look to add Longstaff to their ranks when his contract at St James’s Park expires in the summer.

However, despite not being a regular in the United team at the minute, Eddie Howe has previously expressed his desire to keep the 24-year-old at the club.

"Sean has a long-term future at this football club.” Howe said in January. “I've been impressed with him since I came in. He's been committed, trained well and earned his place in the team.”

Under Bruce, the Baggies have slipped down the table and now sit in 11th place, whilst also having played more games than many of their rivals.

