Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Hackett on Shelvey’s ‘lucky’ red card escape

Keith Hackett has revealed that he believes Jonjo Shelvey was ‘lucky’ to escape with just a booking after a heavy challenge on Anthony Gordon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonjo Shelvey was 'lucky' to escape with just a yellow card for his challenge on Anthony Gordon - according to Keith Hackett (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The resulting free-kick led to Everton’s goal on Tuesday night, however, as Hackett told Football Insider, Newcastle should have been down a goal and down a man following the tackle:

“There is no doubt that over a number of years, Jonjo Shelvey’s type of challenging is not compliant with the laws of the game,”

“I do hope the manager takes him aside and has a conversation about this.

“I don’t want to take the passion out of Shelvey but when a player lunges and he leaves the ground, he is out of control.

“He can’t stop, he can’t change direction and he’s moving at pace. That challenge was a red card offence.

“Make no mistake about it, he was lucky to get away with that. It doesn’t matter about the impact.”

Howe plays down Dubravka rumours

Surprising reports earlier this week suggested that Newcastle United had offered Manchester United Martin Dubravka in exchange for Dean Henderson on deadline day.

Even though rumours of Newcastle searching for a ‘keeper had swirled during January, this story came as a shock to supporters however, Eddie Howe has today downplayed this story, revealing that there was ‘no truth’ in the rumours:

"There was absolutely no truth in Martin Dubravka being offered to Manchester United from our side."

Marquez reveals NUFC offer

Mexican football legend Rafael Marquez has revealed that Newcastle United had tabled an offer for him during his first season at Monaco in 1999.

“When I was in Monaco in my first year, I had an offer from Newcastle. But it was not the league that it is today.” Marquez told the La Pelota Al Que Sabe Podcast.

“The league has improved since. I think today it is the best, and maybe I would have liked to play in an important team of the Premier League.”

After leaving Monaco in 2003, Marquez enjoyed seven successful years at Barcelona and retired from football in 2018 aged 38.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.