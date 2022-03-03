Here, we round-up all the latest Newcastle United transfer news:

Magpies look to ‘hijack’ defender deal

Newcastle could yet still hijack AC Milan’s deal for Sven Botman after reports have suggested that progress has stalled in negotiations between Milan and Lille.

Newcastle United could hijack AC Milan's deal for Sven Botman (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Botman’s price tag could prove a stumbling block with talks stalling at the €30million mark (£25million).

According to Newcastle’s co-owner Amanda Staeveley, Botman remains ‘incredibly’ interested in a move to St James’s Park with the 22-year-old seemingly destined to leave Lille this summer.

AC Milan had been seen as favourites for the Dutchman, however, reports of talks stalling could allow Newcastle, who have more financial firepower, to swoop for a deal.

Tottenham Hotspur also remain interested in the defender who has completed his side’s last nine league games.

Jesse Lingard to assess options

Fabrizio Romano believes that Jesse Lingard will leave Manchester United in the summer and that he will be assessing his options when his deal at Old Trafford runs out.

Newcastle United had been linked with a deadline day move for Lingard and Romano believes that he was interested in joining the club, but had the move taken out of his hands:

“I’m told that Jesse Lingard’s plan is clear.” Romano said on the Here We Go podcast. “He’s prepared to leave [in summer].

“He wanted to leave on Deadline Day to join Newcastle. This didn’t happen because of Mason Greenwood’s situation - it changed in the future of Jesse Lingard. But in June, he’s already looking for options.”

Holgate’s transfer admission

Mason Holgate has revealed that he has thought about leaving amid January interest from Newcastle, Burnley, Monaco and Nice.

The 25-year-old was seen as a solid defensive option by the Magpies before they plumped for Brighton defender Dan Burn.

Holgate, who signed for Everton in 2015, revealed to the Toffees matchday programme that he would leave the club if he felt he was ‘hindering’ the side and backs himself to be a solid option elsewhere:

“If I didn’t think I was bringing anything to Everton, I’d feel I was hindering the club and wouldn’t want that.

“And I’d believe I could give something elsewhere. No matter how much you love one club, it is a short career.”

