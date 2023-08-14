Newcastle are the very early pace-setters in the Premier League as they find themselves top of the table after one game played. Eddie Howe’s side face a trip to Manchester City this coming weekend.

City have won each of the last three Premier League titles and head into the current campaign on the back of a historic treble win.

No team has ever won four consecutive English top flight titles but former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is backing Man City to make history once again.

Discussing who could challenge Pep Guardiola’s side for the league title this season, Keane dismissed his former club Man United.

“No, I don’t think so, even for [Manchester] United,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “I just think it’s so hard to see beyond Man City.

“I’ve said before, unless they really drop off and get really bad injuries or lose that hunger then the other teams have a chance but I can’t see anyone competing with Man City.”

But when assessing the top four, the former Republic of Ireland midfielder namechecked Newcastle.

“I think [Manchester] United will be top four, you look at Arsenal they’ve improved, look at Newcastle, Villa will respond well [to the defeat].

“Liverpool, Chelsea, there’s a lot of competition but for a lot of those teams it’s about being top four and that’s the same for [Manchester] United.

“Newcastle are definitely in the mix for top four. I think they’ve got stronger, their recruitment has been excellent.

“Okay they’ve got different challenges with the Champions League but the feel good factor is obviously there and the manager has proven to be an absolutely brilliant manager.”

Keane’s fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards agreed with the former Sunderland manager regarding Newcastle and their chances of Champions League qualification once again.

“I think they’ll challenge for top four, I don’t think they’ll challenge for the title,” Richards said. “They are still probably one or two short of having a real chance of even thinking about that.