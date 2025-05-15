Ruben Amorim and Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Newcastle United could secure Champions League football on Sunday - but will watch on eagerly at two matches on Friday night.

Newcastle United head to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday knowing that just one win will secure Champions League qualification. However, they may need just a single point in north London if results on Friday night go their way.

With the FA Cup final taking centre stage on Saturday afternoon, Premier League games will be spread over Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday this week before the final matchday of the season next Sunday. Newcastle United’s clash against Arsenal takes place at 4:30pm on Sunday, but matches taking place just less than 48 hours prior could have a huge impact on Eddie Howe’s side.

Europa League finalists Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday night (7:30pm kick-off) in the first match of the weekend. An unlikely win for Spurs would all-but guarantee that Villa finish below Newcastle in the Premier League table, by virtue of their inferior goal difference.

At 8:15pm on Friday, Chelsea play their last home game of the season against Manchester United - the side Spurs will meet in Bilbao on Wednesday night. Again, a win for the visitors would be a huge boost for Newcastle’s hopes of Champions League football - although they would still need at least a point from their final two outings to guarantee that.

Ruben Amorim’s pledge

Newcastle United fans will of course watch both games with great interest and in hope that both Spurs and the Red Devils will give a good account of themselves. Fears that both sides will have one eye on next week’s Europa League final may see Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou’s sides play within themselves, however, the former has reiterated that his team will be up for the battle and won’t entertain any thoughts of Wednesday’s game ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

“I know the starting XI I am thinking for Chelsea and then I will see [v Spurs],” Amorim told reporters. “Even the way we play there against Chelsea I will see it and it will be important for the next one.

"The best way is to face the game like we should face the game: it is to win the game. We need to perform, to win points in Premier League and that is the feeling. We talked about that after West Ham.

“We need to improve in the way we face competitions and stay focused in every moment of the game. Against West Ham we had clear situations to score, in the first situation they have, they score.

“These details matter. The only way I know how to prepare a final is, in the normal game for our league, we must play the same way as a final.

“We have to try to recover, the best thing to prepare the final is to play the game and then the players have to understand if you play or don’t play against Chelsea, it means nothing to the final. That is important.

“I am just preparing the game of Chelsea. That is my focus. We want to win and we want to perform.”