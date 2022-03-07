Ryan Fraser injury update at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe's assesses players for Southampton

Eddie Howe could make changes for Newcastle United's next game against Southampton – after admitting the club’s recent games have taken a toll on his players.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 7th March 2022, 6:00 am

Howe’s side beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 at St James’s Park on Saturday to stretch their Premier League unbeaten run to eight games.

Ryan Fraser – who opened the scoring with a close-range strike – was forced off during the game, and the winger is being assessed along with a number of his team-mates ahead of Thursday night’s fixture at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Asked about Fraser, head coach Howe said: “I think there’s a few boys in the dressing room nursing little things today. You saw a few of them stretching on the pitch. It was a big physical effort. There were a few players right on the edge. Hopefully, Ryan will be OK.”

Howe had his players in yesterday to start preparations for a run of three away games in eight days.

Ryan Fraser is treated after being caught with a high boot.

