Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Safe standing given ‘green light’

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be allowed to trial ‘safe standing’ from January 1 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's Joe Willock was pictured in a protective boot yesterday (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans earlier today and have invited clubs to apply to the ‘early adopter’ programme.

If selected, clubs will be able to use safe standing from New Year’s Day until the end of the season.

It has been over 25 years since fans of clubs in England’s top two divisions have been legally allowed to stand at games and so this is welcome news to supporters who want to stand at grounds.

Newcastle United have until October 6 to submit their application to allow safe standing, however, it is unknown whether they will be one of the clubs to take part in this trial.

Injury concern for Willock

Steve Bruce was handed a double injury-boost yesterday as Martin Dubravka returned to training whilst Elliot Anderson completed 90 minutes for the under 23 side.

However, today has seen a setback, this time involving Newcastle’s only summer signing Joe Willock.

Willock was photographed yesterday wearing a protective boot as he took a photo with a young fan.

Willock had been injured against Manchester United but was deemed fit enough to play against Leeds United on Friday night.

Watford boss sends warning to Newcastle

Newcastle United face Watford on Saturday and The Hornets come into the game on the back of a shock Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke City last night.

Ex-Magpies Rob Elliot and Dan Gosling started for Watford last night but could not prevent their 3-1 defeat to the Championship side.

Despite the shock, post-match, Watford boss Xisco Munoz made sure his and his team’s attention turned straight to Saturday’s clash with Newcastle United:

"We start working on the important game against Newcastle.” Munoz said.

“Our fans help and for sure we will give all our maximum to give an important performance [on Saturday]."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.