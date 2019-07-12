Salomon Rondon move appears to be edging closer - as former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez's Dalian Yifang make West Brom approach
Rafa Benitez looks set to take Salomon Rondon with him to Dalian Yifang.
According to reports in the Midlands, the Chinese club, managed by the former United boss, have made an approach to sign Rondon – and are keen to get a deal pushed through quickly having opened up space in their foreign player quota.
It is not known whether Dalian have triggered Rondon’s release clause, which currently stands at £16.5million with a year left on his current West Brom deal.
The Venezuelan striker played 33 games for the Magpies on loan from the Hawthorns, netting 12 goals in all competitions.
Benitez had been keen to tie up a deal for the 29-year-old while he was at St James’s Park, but with the Spaniard’s deal not being renewed it is unlikely United will follow up their former manager’s wishes.
Premier League sides West Ham and Wolves are also thought to be keen on the player.