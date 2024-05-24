San Marino account mocks Newcastle United on social media with brutal 10-word request

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United 0-8 A-League All-Stars: Eddie Howe’s young side were heavily beaten in Melbourne on Friday.

A San Marino fan account has ‘challenged’ Newcastle United to a match following an 8-0 friendly defeat against the A-League All-Stars in Australia.

After beating Tottenham Hotspur on penalties on Wednesday, Newcastle named an inexperienced side full of academy players against the All Stars at the Marvel Stadium.

The end result was an 8-0 thrashing in favour of the A-League side. And the scoreline has gained plenty of traction on social media.

A notable response to the defeat was from San Marino's unofficial X account, which posted: “We want to play against you. We have similar levels.”

While Newcastle finished seventh and competed in the Champions League during the 2023-24 campaign, San Marino are ranked bottom of FIFA’s world rankings for international sides.

Reflecting on the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Ooh, a tough one for our young lads. A difficult one for them to take but we probably saw the gap between experience and youth out there.

“We gave an opportunity to the younger lads and they found it tough today.

“We have to do better than what we did today. I think too many mistakes were forced by the All-Stars, who played very well, a good performance from them.