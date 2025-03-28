Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. | Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is once again being linked with a return to Italy.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in an Italian-record £52million transfer back in 2023. After a difficult first season on Tyneside which saw him handed a 10-month betting ban, the midfielder has flourished since his return.

The 24-year-old has now made 47 appearances for Newcastle, scoring four goals and playing a key role in the recent Carabao Cup win that ended the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Tonali’s contract at Newcastle is understood to run until June 2028, but he remains regularly linked with a return to Italy.

Leading Italian transfer website Calciomercato has claimed Tonali’s former club AC Milan as well as Juventus are interested in the midfielder. The report adds that the Italian has already communicated to his agents that he would like to return to Milan in the future.

But Newcastle have no intention to sell Tonali as things stand and any Italian club are likely to be priced out of any potential move given the player’s contract situation and valuation.

Sandro Tonali’s agents respond to Serie A links

Tonali’s agent Beppe Riso has already played down the chances of the player returning to Italy while in his prime.

He said: “Sandro is one of the best midfielders in the world. He now has a value that Italian clubs will find difficult to afford. I envision a career for him away from Serie A.”

But when looking at Tonali’s long-term future, Riso’s GR Sports senior advisor Marianna Mecacci claimed that the player would return to Italy eventually.

"He will return to Italy," she told Sportitalia. "When? It's hard to say. He is Italian footballing heritage, it's beautiful to see a man grow through difficulties. I started following him at Brescia.

"The operation that brought him to England was extraordinary. I realise it caused discontent. Tonali, son of Milan, faith that is there and will remain forever, is sold for a record sum. It was also a choice to try a new experience. As long as the opportunity of the Premier League exists, he will take advantage of it, but it is impossible to think that he will not return to Italian football."

But for now, Newcastle will get to reap the rewards of having Tonali in their squad. Tonali has been involved in two of the club’s greatest matches in recent times - starting the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League as well as the 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Now he’ll be looking to help Newcastle secure Champions League qualification once again with 10 games left to play this season.

Eddie Howe laughs at Sandro Tonali speculation

Newcastle head coach Howe was recently asked about the reports linking Tonali with a return to Italy.

The Magpies boss laughed at the suggestion before stating: “I hope [we can keep him], I've got no plans of losing Sandro.

“I laugh because that [question] seems so out of the blue for me. Sandro is a vital part of what we're doing and our investment in him was long-term.