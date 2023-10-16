Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle will be hoping to extend their seven game unbeaten run in all competitions when they host Palace at St James’ Park this weekend following the international break. It has been a tumultuous period for some of The Magpies’ players with Alexander Isak forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad due to injury and Sandro Tonali leaving the Italy camp following an investigation probe.

But there are also several players who have used the extended period without a game to recover from their respective injury issues.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list and potential return dates...

Sandro Tonali (under investigation)

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali was forced to withdraw from the Italy squad following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The potential consequences of the investigation and the player’s alleged offences are unknown at this stage, but Tonali was deemed not to be in a suitable frame of mind to play for Italy during the break by manager Luciano Spalletti.

He is understood to have returned to Newcastle to training but it is not known if he will be involved this weekend.

Expected return: TBC

Alexander Isak (knock)

Alexander Isak picked up a knock in the latter stages of the match at the London Stadium after netting a brace and withdrew from the Sweden squad as a result.

His injury isn’t thought to be serious, though the striker has recently been playing through a minor knee issue.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Alexander Isak after scoring at West Ham.

Joelinton (hamstring)

Joelinton lasted less than four minutes after coming off the bench against Burnley before going down with a hamstring issue.

Although his hamstring issue isn’t thought to be too serious, his return to training was delayed. He has a chance of being back involved after the two week international break.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Sven Botman (knee)

Dutch defender Sven Botman has missed the last four matches but is expected to be back in contention for the return to Premier League action after posting he will be ‘back stronger than ever’ during the break.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Sven Botman's injury has highlighted a lack of depth at centre-back

Emil Krafth (ACL)

Emil Krafth was left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

But the right-back has made good progress in the past few weeks after returning to training and even playing for the Under-21s. While he is technically fit, it may still take a few weeks to get him back up to speed and ready to be available in first-team matches.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Joe Willock (Achilles)

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and still faces time on the sidelines following an Achilles injury.

Eddie Howe is hopeful of seeing the midfielder back in training later this month but he could still take a bit of time to get up to speed and ready to play in the first team once again.

Willock initially picked up a hamstring injury last season before suffering a set-back in his recovery with a fresh Achilles injury.

Expected return: Manchester United (A) - 01/11

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Harvey Barnes is facing three month months on the sidelines with a foot injury after being taken off at Sheffield United last month. The 25-doesn’t require surgery but Eddie Howe has said the winger will not return to training until late December and will require longer before being back available.