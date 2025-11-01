Newcastle United news: Sandro Tonali signed a new contract with Newcastle United last month.

Sandro Tonali has committed his future to Newcastle United after signing a new contract until 2030. It was initially thought that Tonali’s contract was due to expire in 2028, but it was revealed last month that he had signed an extension to his deal.

That extension was signed during his ten-month suspension from football - one that has now become a distant memory after a string of stunning performances in the 15 months since his return to action. Tonali has solidified himself as not only one of Newcastle United’s best midfielders, but among the very best in his position in the Premier League.

The term ‘world class’ is often banded around too often in the modern game, but it’s hard to argue that Tonali isn’t in that conversation. That was put to Eddie Howe when he spoke to the media ahead of his side’s clash with West Ham.

“Yes, I think we have a few I’d put in that [world class] bracket but I sort of keep that to myself really,” Howe responded. “I don’t think me giving you a huge headline would necessarily help Sandro or the squad.

“But I really love my players . I think that is the key thing, otherwise I would not have signed the majority that I have. Obviously, I inherited a few but players that are still here I love, otherwise they would not be here.

“But my love for my players is deep in terms of their game and what they can bring. I will let others label them but my opinion of them is really high.”

Eddie Howe on midfield options

Tonali’s rise to becoming a star has largely come alongside the Brazilian duo of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. That trio played a crucial role in helping the Magpies secure Champions League qualification last season, with arguably their shining moment coming at Wembley in March as they totally dominated the middle of the park in the Carabao Cup final.

With those three being supported by Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley, Howe is flush with options should he ever want to rotate, like he did in midweek against Spurs. Despite impressive performances from all three of those players in recent weeks, the Guimaraes-Tonali-Joelinton axis seems to be, from the outside at least, Howe’s first-choice midfield trio.

But is that the case for the head coach? “I have never considered them a first choice midfield because it changes,” Howe responded.

“That is the beauty of football, it can change game to game. And form is always slightly up and down within the players.

“So what I want is for the players to challenge that, the players you mention (Miley, Ramsey) are good enough to do that and the three players are also good enough to withstand the pressure from others. It is that healthy competition you need.

“My job is to help everyone get to their best levels of performance and that is how I see it. Regardless of whether they are playing or not, it is developing their games and pushing them to new levels.”