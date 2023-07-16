Anderson made 27 appearances for Newcastle last season but was limited to just six starts in all competitions. But after starting the pre-season opener at Gateshead on Saturday, the 20-year-old made his mark by grabbing a goal and an assist in the 3-2 comeback win.

“We didn’t get off to a good start going 2-0 down but we knew it wasn’t going to be easy at Gateshead,” he said. “We picked ourselves up at half-time and came out a lot brighter second half.”

Anderson started the match in midfield but scored five minutes after the restart once moved into an unfamiliar central striking position.

“The team got changed up a bit with people playing in positions they aren’t really familiar with,” he added. “But it worked out well and it was a good result.”

Anderson continued: “Striker is new to me but I did quite enjoy dropping in. I’d say I like playing left wing and left centre-mid mostly.

“It’s good [to score] but over the summer I have been saying to myself: ‘I need to get more goals’. That is what’s going to keep me in the team, I was actually a bit disappointed that I didn’t get more against Gateshead.

“But I will take the one and hopefully get more in the next few games.”

With Newcastle fighting on four fronts with Champions League football to contend with, Anderson could be handed more first-team opportunities this time around.

“Hopefully this is just getting started, but this season is more important than last season for me,” Anderson admitted.

“I really want to kick on and be part of things. It’s crazy. I grew up watching it and it’s a dream to play in the Champions League.

“Doing it here with Newcastle is even more amazing. I just can’t wait for it really.”