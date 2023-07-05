Fresh footage shows Newcastle United’s latest signing en route to St James’ Park
Sandro Tonali is on his way to Newcastle United following his £52million transfer from AC Milan.
Tonali’s Italian record move to Newcastle was confirmed on Monday with the 23-year-old travelling to Tyneside on Wednesday to visit St James’ Park, the club’s Darsley Park training ground and complete club media duties.
And fresh footage has emerged showing Tonali arriving at Milan’s Linate Airport ahead of his flight over to Newcastle.
The midfielder is due to arrive in Newcastle at around 4pm this afternoon (Wednesday, July 5), providing there are no further delays. Although a deal was agreed to sign Tonali over a week ago, the midfielder’s arrival in England was initially delayed due to Italy Under-21s’ involvement in the European Under-21 Championships.
Last month, The Magpies flew medical staff over to Romania to conduct tests on Tonali while sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson thrashed out the deal in Milan with the player’s agent Beppe Riso.
Following the confirmation of his transfer, Tonali told the Newcastle club website: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they’re giving me a huge opportunity for my career.
“I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St James’ Park. I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”