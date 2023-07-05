Tonali’s Italian record move to Newcastle was confirmed on Monday with the 23-year-old travelling to Tyneside on Wednesday to visit St James’ Park, the club’s Darsley Park training ground and complete club media duties.

And fresh footage has emerged showing Tonali arriving at Milan’s Linate Airport ahead of his flight over to Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder is due to arrive in Newcastle at around 4pm this afternoon (Wednesday, July 5), providing there are no further delays. Although a deal was agreed to sign Tonali over a week ago, the midfielder’s arrival in England was initially delayed due to Italy Under-21s’ involvement in the European Under-21 Championships.

Last month, The Magpies flew medical staff over to Romania to conduct tests on Tonali while sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson thrashed out the deal in Milan with the player’s agent Beppe Riso.

Following the confirmation of his transfer, Tonali told the Newcastle club website: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they’re giving me a huge opportunity for my career.