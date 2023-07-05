Anthony Gordon wants to go all the way with England this summer.

Gordon tweeted five words after scoring the goal which took England into the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A strike from the Newcastle United winger saw Lee Carsley’s side beat Portugal 1-0 on Sunday.

The win booked the team a semi-final against Israel in Batumi, Georgia, tonight, and Gordon, signed from Everton for £45million in January, tweeted: “We’re not done yet.”

Gordon and his team-mates can make history by winning the competition for the first time since 1984.

Fans can watch the game (5pm kick-off) for free at uefa.tv

'Best position'

Gordon has played a big part in the team’s success so far, having also scored in a 2-0 Group C win over Israel, and set up a goal for in their 2-0 opening victory over Czech Repubic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, Under-21 head coach Carsley has used Gordon – who has scored three goals from his last four starts for club and country – through the middle.

Speaking before the Portugal game, Gordon told The Sun: "Obviously, I haven’t played there many times, so it doesn’t come naturally.

“I’m seeing a lot of the game in front of me, which is helping me a bit.

“I’m getting a better understanding of football playing in different positions – a No.8, and on the wings, for Newcastle, and now as a No.9. To be honest, I feel like it may be my best position, because I think I’m better running off people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can get a bit isolated on the wing, drifting in and out of games."

Gordon's versatility was one of the qualities which appealed to United head coach Eddie Howe, who fielded him in midfield the club's season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for the club in the game.

Anthony Gorodon celebrates scoring his first Newcastle United goal at Stamford Bridge. (Pic: Getty Images)

Missed chances

Gordon left the pitch after the Portugal game "gutted" that he had not scored more than one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re going to get chances and it’s up to me to finish them,” said Gordon. “I probably should have had one or two more, which I’m a bit gutted about.

“I’m extremely tired but happy for the win, happy for the character we showed as a team, the way we dug in."