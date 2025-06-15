Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali will be playing under a new manager ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tonali will be looking to help Italy qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014 but faces an uphill task after the four-time world champions lost 3-0 to Norway in their opening qualifying match.

The match saw manager Luciano Spaletti sacked and Italy have acted quickly in appointing a new coach.

Italy have officially confirmed the appointment of World Cup winner and former AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso as the new manager of the national team.

Italy statement confirm manager appointment

A statement released by the Italian Football Federation on Sunday read: “Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio is pleased to announce that Gennaro Gattuso will be the new First Team Head Coach. The Calabrian coach will be presented officially on Thursday 19 June, at 11:00 CESt, at Hotel Parco dei Principi in Rome

Gabriele Gravina, the President of the FIGC said about the appointment: "Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football, the shirt is like his second skin. His motivations, professionalism and experience will be fundamental in taking on the next challenges of the National Team. He knows the importance of our objectives and I thank him for his readiness and dedication in accepting these challenges. He shares the FIGC's project of the development of our football, in which the Azzurri shirt is a central part.”

The Italian media claim Gattuso has agreed a one-year deal with the option to extend after the 2026 World Cup.

A dream appointment for Sandro Tonali

Working with Gattuso is a dream come true for Tonali. The Newcastle midfielder has described Gattuso as his football ‘idol’ and has drawn comparisons with the AC Milan legend for his hard-working play style.

When asked about the impact Gattuso has had on his career, Tonali said: “We met a few times and on each occasion he explained many things about himself, about football, he also gave me a lot of advice that will make a difference in the future.

“We have a good relationship, almost a friendship because it’s not a normal relationship. He scolds me even when he has to. He can be tough because he wants the best from everyone, we all know how he is. If he has a goal, he wants to reach it at any cost, giving all he can. He is a special person, a good person, a pure person, he helps you in a thousand different ways.

“He gave everything he could, from start to finish, without ever giving up, his grit was recognised by everyone. He could run non-stop, he played even when he was injured, he could play in a thousand different ways.

“He was always there, he always ran, he put his heart into everything he did. I’m happy to have met such a person, I’m happy to have met my idol and I was able to talk to him often.

“I think he was a great champion and he showed it on the pitch. There’s time for me to prove it, getting close to him would be incredible.”