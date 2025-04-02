Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Brentford FC at St James' Park on April 02, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sandro Tonali scored his fourth goal of the season to help Newcastle United beat Brentford 2-1 at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Tonali’s goal was a big talking point after the game as his angled effort darted straight past Mark Flekken and into the goal to give Newcastle the lead and ultimately the win on their return to Premier League action. But there was plenty of debate as to whether the Italian meant the goal given the angle and distance from goal.

Alexander Isak gave The Magpies the lead on the stroke of half-time before Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty drew Brentford level midway through the second half.

Tonali’s goal 15 minutes from time was enough to make it three wins in a row for Eddie Howe’s side in all competitions and move them up to fifth in the table for the time being.

Sandro Tonali breaks silence on Newcastle United goal v Brentford

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Tonali addressed whether he meant the shot.

“Honestly, it was 70% cross and 30% shot,” he admitted. “It was difficult for the goalkeeper and difficult also for me. Also a little bit of luck.

He added: “The start of the second half was tough and Brentford pushed but we are a solid team as well and we had a good reaction. This win is nice for the Champions League for us, we have a good week and it is perfect for this week."

Alexander Isak scores again

Isak gave Newcastle the lead with his 24th goal of the season in all competitions as he volleyed in Jacob Murphy’s cross from close range.

"I am happy for him because Alex is a great striker and maybe one of the best in the world now,” Tonali added. “I think he scores every game. We work for him because when Alex scores, very often we win the game. We are happy. I think Alex now is the best in the world.”

Newcastle now sit fifth in the table with nine games remaining to secure Champions League qualification.

“Now we play only for the first five teams, for the Champions League,” Tonali continued. “It is a little bit tough but we are lucky because there are five teams in the Champions League this season. The team is a little bit free so it is much better for me and for the fans. Now we have nine finals to get back into the Champions League.

"I think I am happy for the trophy for these fans because these fans deserve it. Every game we have 52,000 people in the stadium and this is amazing for football. I am so happy to play every game in this stadium and with these fans it is amazing."