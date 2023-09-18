Sandro Tonali, Joelinton: Newcastle United injury list & return dates as six ruled out for AC Milan
Newcastle United travel to Milan with the exception of several players who have been ruled out for the Champions League group stage opener.
Newcastle return to Champions League action for the first time in over two decades when they face AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday evening (5:45pm kick-off BST).
Eddie Howe's side head into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday while Milan will be hoping to bounce back from a 5-1 derby humiliation by Inter Milan at the San Siro.
Here is Newcastle's list of doubts and unavailable players for the match...
Sandro Tonali (thigh) - doubt
Sandro Tonali was an unused substitute against Brentford after picking up a thigh injury while away with Italy during the international break.
The midfielder has passed a fitness test and will travel to Milan with Eddie Howe hopeful of starting the player against his former club.
Expected return: AC Milan (A) - 19/09
Joelinton (knee) - out
Joelinton faces a few weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a knee issue while away with Brazil.
Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10
Joe Willock (Achilles) - out
Joe Willock hasn't featured for Newcastle since May and will miss the opening Champions League group stage matches after picking up an Achilles injury.
In terms of the Champions League, he will be hoping to be back involved in time for the trip to Borussia Dortmund in November.
Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10
Matt Ritchie (not in squad) - out
Newcastle veteran Matt Ritchie has been left out of the Champions League squad along with three others and is unavailable to feature.
Howe admitted it was a 'very difficult' decision to leave the players out.
Expected return: Sheffield United (A) - 24/10
Javier Manquillo (not in squad) - out
Javier Manquillo is yet to feature for Newcastle so far this season and has been left out of the Champions League squad.
Expected return: Sheffield United (A) - 24/10
Emil Krafth (ACL/not in squad) - out
Emil Krafth hasn't played competitive football for Newcastle in over a year and was left out of the Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.
Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10
Mark Gillespie (not in squad) - out
Fourth choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has not been named in the Champions League squad with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius preferred.
Expected return: Sheffield United (A) - 24/10