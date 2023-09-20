Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tonali was cheered by the Milan fans ahead of the match and given a standing ovation by the home supporters as he was substituted off in the second half. The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from his boyhood club for £52million over the summer.

And the midfielder admitted he couldn’t ‘hide’ his passion for his former club when reflecting on the game and his reception.

“I will bring this embrace of San Siro with me for a very long time,” Tonali told Sky Sport Italia afterwards.

“It was something I will remember forever. You expect it to be wonderful, but when you are there, it’s different. The day of the game passed by so quickly, but I tried to enjoy every single minute.

“I cannot disguise my passion for Milan. I didn’t disguise it when I was at Brescia, nor playing for Milan and I won’t now that I am at Newcastle.

“It would not be possible or desirable to hide this passion.”

Newcastle will arguably leave Milan the happier of the two sides as they prepare to take on Paris Saint-Germain and then Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park next month.

“This is the most complicated group, as all four teams can qualify,” Tonali added. “The objective coming here was to keep a clean sheet and we achieved that.