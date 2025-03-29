Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is looking ahead to the Carabao Cup celebrations in the city on Saturday.

Tonali started Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16 to help the club end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. But the celebrations were ultimately cut short for the Italian as he quickly had to head off for international duty following the final win.

Now after the international break, Newcastle’s squad has reunited for an open-top bus parade and large-scale supporter event on the Town Moor.

Tonali and the Newcastle players will leave St James’ Park on an open top bus at around 4:30pm and present the trophy on stage at the Town Moor from 6:35pm on Saturday evening.

Supporters will line the streets of Newcastle for the parade with those with tickets advised to arrive at the Town Moor from 1:30pm on Saturday where a full replay of the cup final will be shown before entertainment and Q&As involving Ant & Dec, Alan Shearer and more before the players arrive.

Sandro Tonali reflects on Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tonali said: “The final was amazing, 100%. It was amazing to win the trophy with these fans because, after 70 years, it's difficult to speak, because it's the first time maybe for every fan who was at Wembley [to see Newcastle win a trophy].

“I think this trophy is so important for every person in Newcastle. Maybe not because this is after 70 years, but because every day, every game, the people in Newcastle have a lot of passion, a lot of love for the players, for the staff, for the gaffer, for every member of the Newcastle team.

“It was a big emotion. If you play the final, it's amazing. If you win the final, maybe it's the best thing in the world.

“If you remember in the warm-up, the sensation was different for the two teams. Because the Newcastle fans [made the difference] and this is fantastic in football. We are lucky, because we have one of the best fans in the world.

Sandro Tonali looks ahead to NUFC Carabao Cup trophy parade

Looking ahead to Saturday’s parade, Tonali added: “I feel I will have one of the best days in Newcastle. After two years for me, after 70 years for the fans. Because for the first time, we will have a time with a trophy.

“This is one of the best things for Newcastle players, for Newcastle fans, for the owners, for every person in Newcastle. Maybe [Saturday, the feeling] is similar to winning the trophy. Similar to Wembley.”

When asked who should be stood at the front of the bus for the celebrations on Saturday, Tonali highlighted captain Bruno Guimaraes and head coach Eddie Howe.

“Dan Burn is difficult for the other players [to see],” he said. “No, I think Bruno, and also the gaffer. The gaffer, he gives everything.

“This big gaffer is a big person for us, for the players, for every member of the staff. [Howe is] a different gaffer and I like to work with him.”