Tonali’s Italian record move to Newcastle was confirmed on Monday with the 23-year-old travelling to Tyneside on Wednesday to visit St James’ Park, the club’s Darsley Park training ground and complete club media duties.

The midfielder is due to arrive in Newcastle at around 4pm this afternoon (Wednesday, July 5), providing there are no further delays. Although a deal was agreed to sign Tonali over a week ago, the midfielder’s arrival in England was initially delayed due to Italy Under-21s’ involvement in the European Under-21 Championships.

Last month, The Magpies flew medical staff over to Romania to conduct tests on Tonali while sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson thrashed out the deal in Milan with the player’s agent Beppe Riso.

Following the confirmation of his transfer, Tonali told the Newcastle club website: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they’re giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

“I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St James’ Park. I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

While Tonali will arrive in Newcastle today, he is likely to be given a short break before returning to pre-season training as a result of his international duty. The Magpies first-team are set to return for pre-season training next week ahead of their first friendly match at Gateshead on Saturday, July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).

The match at Gateshead International Stadium is sold out with Newcastle’s next pre-season match away at Rangers on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off). Tonali will be part of the United squad flying to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series.

Newcastle will face Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa during their tour with further friendly matches at St James’ Park still to be announced.