Szoboszlai joined Liverpool after his release clause at RB Leipzig was triggered on the day it was due to expire, June 30. Newcastle had been in talks with the players representatives after scouting the 22-year-old towards the back end of the 2022-23 campaign but did not want to pay the release clause.

Szoboszlai was viewed as an alternative option to James Maddision for Newcastle after the England international completed a £40million move from Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur.

Szoboszlai contributed with 10 goals and 13 assists last season as Leipzig secured Champions League qualification and won the DFB Pokal.

The Hungarian has signed a five-year deal at Anfield and will wear the No. 8 shirt worn by club icon Steven Gerrard. The shirt was left vacant following the expiration of Naby Keita’s contract.

And Leipzig director of sport Eberl said the club’s ‘hands were tied’ when it came to Szoboszlai leaving for a ‘top team in Europe’.

“In the case of Dominik Szoboszlai, our hands were tied due to the release clause in his contract, meaning we had to let him go,” Eberl said.

“We will, however, find strong alternatives and other options following this departure, not least with the additions we have already made in the attacking area.”

“Of course, we would have liked to go into the new season and coming years with Dominik. He has decided, however, to make the move to England and Liverpool, a top team in Europe.

“This is another testament to us as a club and the work that has been done here to take young players to the next level.”

Leipzig and Newcastle will be competing in next season’s Champions League while Liverpool will be back in the Europa League for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

