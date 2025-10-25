Sandro Tonali decision made as Newcastle United trio miss Fulham match due to injury - starting XI confirmed
Newcastle United are back in Premier League action against Fulham at St James’ Park this afternoon.
The Magpies are looking to secure a third straight home win following a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest before the international break and a 3-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 2-1 at Brighton last time out in the Premier League and face a Fulham side that did the double over them last season.
Fulham head into the game one point and one place below The Magpies in 15th following three straight defeats.
Marco Silva’s side have some key players missing for the match with last season’s match-winner at St James’ Park, Rodrigo Muniz set to miss the match along with Antonee Robinson, Samuel Chukwueze and Joachim Andersen.
Sandro Tonali concern
Tonali has started all eight of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season but could be rested for a second successive match this weekend.
“After a game, you've got a couple of sore bodies to look at, but nothing serious,” Howe said. “Sandro's still the player we're monitoring. He did train on Wednesday but didn't feel 100 per cent, so he's the one that's probably touch and go for the game.”
Tonali ultimately remained on the bench while Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Yoane Wissa missed the match due to injury.
Newcastle United team v Fulham
Howe made one change from the side that beat Benfica 3-0 with Joelinton coming back into the side for Jacob Ramsey.
Lewis Miley keeps his place in the starting line-up with Tonali on the bench once again.
NUFC XI v Fulham: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade