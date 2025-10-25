Newcastle United v Fulham team news: Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade start at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action against Fulham at St James’ Park this afternoon.

The Magpies are looking to secure a third straight home win following a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest before the international break and a 3-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 2-1 at Brighton last time out in the Premier League and face a Fulham side that did the double over them last season.

Fulham head into the game one point and one place below The Magpies in 15th following three straight defeats.

Marco Silva’s side have some key players missing for the match with last season’s match-winner at St James’ Park, Rodrigo Muniz set to miss the match along with Antonee Robinson, Samuel Chukwueze and Joachim Andersen.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandro Tonali concern

Tonali has started all eight of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season but could be rested for a second successive match this weekend.

“After a game, you've got a couple of sore bodies to look at, but nothing serious,” Howe said. “Sandro's still the player we're monitoring. He did train on Wednesday but didn't feel 100 per cent, so he's the one that's probably touch and go for the game.”

Tonali ultimately remained on the bench while Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Yoane Wissa missed the match due to injury.

Newcastle United team v Fulham

Howe made one change from the side that beat Benfica 3-0 with Joelinton coming back into the side for Jacob Ramsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Miley keeps his place in the starting line-up with Tonali on the bench once again.

NUFC XI v Fulham: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Tonali, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey