Sandro Tonali decision made as Newcastle United confirm two debuts v Leeds United

Newcastle United team news against Leeds United has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made four changes to his Newcastle United side that lost 3-2 to Liverpool on Monday.

Will Osula comes in to start his first Premier League match for Newcastle after coming off the bench and scoring against Liverpool.

Jacob Ramsey also makes his full Newcastle debut after joining from Aston Villa earlier this month. Sven Botman also comes in for his first start of the season.

Anthony Gordon is suspended, Joelinton is injured while Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes drop to the bench as the four changes.

Newcastle are also boosted by Sandro Tonali’s availability after the midfielder went off with a shoulder injury against Liverpool but returned to training and was passed fit to start at Elland Road. Fabian Schar has also been passed fit after being withdrawn with a suspected concussion against Liverpool.

In addition to Gordon, Alexander Isak continues to be unavailable amid the ongoing transfer interest from Liverpool.

NUFC XI v Leeds United: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Botman, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes; Murphy, Ramsey, Osula

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Lascelles, Barnes, Thiaw, Krafth, Elanga, Willock, Miley