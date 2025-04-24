Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speculation surrounding Sandro Tonali’s future at Newcastle United has spread from the Italian media to the Spanish media ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tonali is enjoying an excellent season with Newcastle after returning from a 10-month betting ban. The 24-year-old joined The Magpies for an Italian record £52million from AC Milan in 2023 just months before his ban.

But after returning to action and getting a consistent run of matches in the side, Tonali has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, playing alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton at Newcastle.

Tonali has been linked with a return to Italy almost from the moment he stepped foot on Tyneside but his impressive form for Newcastle has seen those rumours pick up pace. Various reports from Italy claim Juventus are eying Tonali as a statement signing this summer.

In a fresh twist to the speculation surrounding the Italy internationa, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are being linked with a move.

Sandro Tonali linked with Real Madrid & Barcelona transfer

Reports from Fichajes in Spain, claim Madrid and Barca are keen on Tonali as they look to bolster their respective midfields.

With uncertainty over Frenkie de Jong’s contract at Barcelona, the Catalan club are looking at potential alternatives. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be looking for a long-term replacement for 39-year-old Luka Modric, who is out of contract in the summer as things.

At just 24, Tonali’s ability and potential to improve make him a sought-after midfielder for some of Europe’s top clubs.

Having joined Newcastle on a contract that runs until June 2028, the midfielder won’t come cheap.

Sandro Tonali’s agent addresses transfer speculation amid questionable valuation

Italian sources claim Newcastle would want £60-70million for Tonali this summer. Given Newcastle paid AC Milan the best part of £60million to sign him in the first place and the going rate for comparable players such as Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - all of whom were bought for over £100million - the club would likely hold out for more that what has been claimed.

In reality, most clubs are likely to be priced out of signing Tonali this summer due to Newcastle’s strong position, particularly if they qualify for the Champions League.

Tonali’s agent Beppe Riso has even admitted that a return to Italy after two seasons at Newcastle would be ‘difficult’ due to the finances involved.

Riso stated: “Sandro is one of the best midfielders in the world. He now has a value that Italian clubs will find difficult to afford. I envision a career for him away from Serie A.”

Barcelona’s financial situation will also prevent them from making a significant bid for Tonali this summer, but Real Madrid would be a hard club for anyone to say no to if a suitable offer were to be made.

Any sale of Tonali this summer would make him the most expensive transfer in Newcastle’s history, in or out. The fee would dwarf the £35million record sales of Andy Carroll and Elliot Anderson as well as the £63million paid for Alexander Isak in 2022.