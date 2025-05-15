It has been hailed as the transformative decision that changed the course of Newcastle United’s season.

Sandro Tonali started just four of Newcastle United’s opening 12 Premier League matches this season. The Italian had been out for 10 months after a betting ban, and while his technical quality was undoubted, his role in the side wasn’t quite clear.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has mentioned that Tonali was signed as a player who could play in the No. 8 role and potentially deputise in the No. 6 position as an alternative to Bruno Guimaraes.

But the United boss, or Tonali himself, hadn’t quite imagined just how effective he would be in the No. 6 role.

The midfielder was perhaps one of the only real positives to come from Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in November. He then kept his place in the No. 6 role against Liverpool the following match and impressed once again in the 3-3 draw.

Howe then dropped Tonali for the trip to Brentford due to ‘fatigue’ as The Magpies lost 4-2. But since that game, Tonali has been virtually ever-present in the Newcastle starting line-up and the club’s season has turned around emphatically.

Newcastle sat 12th in the Premier League table following the Brentford defeat and were on course for a forgettable campaign. Fast-forward five months and it is set to be the club’s best season in the modern era with the side winning 21 of its last 28 matches to secure the Carabao Cup and move up to third in the Premier League table.

Another win for Newcastle in their final two matches of the campaign would guarantee Champions League football for next season. And if there was a moment that marked the turning point in Newcastle’s season, moving Tonali to the No. 6 role would arguably be it.

Eddie Howe stresses the importance of NUFC recruitment

Having previously found success with a midfield role change on November 30, 2021 with Joelinton, Eddie Howe found another solution exactly three years later by introducing Tonali into the No. 6 role.

But when asked if the decision to change Tonali’s role slightly was the ‘most important’ he’s made this season, Howe tried to play things down slightly.

“Yeah, I think the balance of the team is hugely important and that potentially helped us just find a better balance for our midfield,” he said earlier this month. “Personally I think the most important decisions you ever make are on recruitment.

“If we hadn’t brought Sandro into the club in the first place we wouldn’t have his abilities in the team. So, for me, recruitment is always the most important thing. Then you hope to model the team and the squad to be successful.”

Howe has also hinted at a ‘big’ summer to come on the transfer front where some major decisions will be made that could have a significant impact on Newcastle’s 2025-26 campaign.

Sandro Tonali reflects on Newcastle United role U-turn

Tonali was banned from playing for Newcastle for 10 months but continued to train regularly with the side. But after months of training to come back into the side in a No. 8 role, that plan quickly went out the window with excellent results.

Despite playing in a deeper role, Tonali has scored six goals and has found the net in three of his last five appearances at St James’ Park - enjoying his best goalscoring season to date.

Reflecting on the role change, Tonali told NUFC TV: “We work a lot together. I worked ten months to play No. 8 and after five or six games this season, I worked one week to play No. 6.

“This is for me and for Bruno. We changed positions on the pitch a lot. And after six games, we changed for 90 minutes every game.

“We spoke with the gaffer [Howe] a lot about this. If I can play No. 6 or No. 8

“Bruno as well, we spoke together, to play with Joelinton who is always No 8. Me and Bruno are very different at No. 6.

“I play No. 6 and he plays No. 8. We change all the time during the game.

“But I think now we have a great line. We play great football together. Together, me, Bruno, Joe and Lewis Miley as well. And every player in the midfield is happy when they come in. Because we play very well now.”

Unfortunately, Newcastle’s midfield options have taken a hit in recent weeks with Joelinton and Joe Willock both suffering with knee issues. It’s unclear whether the pair will play again this season.

Last time out against Chelsea, Newcastle started with just Guimaraes and Tonali in the central midfield roles before introducing Miley in the second half as part of a formation change.