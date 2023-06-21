Newcastle are looking to sign two senior midfielders in the transfer window this summer and have already registered an interest in Tonali’s Italy international team-mate Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan. According to The Athletic, The Magpies have made a bid for the 23-year-old.

Tonali initially joined Milan on loan from Brescia in 2020 before making the move permanent. The defensive-midfielder has since made 130 appearances for the seven-time European champions, scoring seven times and playing a key role in the 2021-22 Serie A title win.

Much like Barella, Newcastle will likely face some obstacles in order to land Tonali given the player’s importance to Milan and fondness of the club.

And last year the midfielder spoke of his plans to remain at the San Siro for years to come before signing a new contract running until 2027.

Tonali told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It is certain that I want to stay here, contract after contract.

“It would be nice to become a flag [waved at the San Siro], but I don’t look so much further out of luck. I am so attached to these [red and black] colors that I know that my extension will never be a problem, it is right that the club thinks first of my expiring teammates than of me: I already have an agreement for another four years. I want to be the least of my thoughts.”

