News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Newcastle United target Sandro Tonali has already discussed AC Milan future - £42m bid made

Newcastle United transfers: Newcastle have reportedly tabled a £42million bid for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle are looking to sign two senior midfielders in the transfer window this summer and have already registered an interest in Tonali’s Italy international team-mate Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan. According to The Athletic, The Magpies have made a bid for the 23-year-old.

Tonali initially joined Milan on loan from Brescia in 2020 before making the move permanent. The defensive-midfielder has since made 130 appearances for the seven-time European champions, scoring seven times and playing a key role in the 2021-22 Serie A title win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Much like Barella, Newcastle will likely face some obstacles in order to land Tonali given the player’s importance to Milan and fondness of the club.

Most Popular

And last year the midfielder spoke of his plans to remain at the San Siro for years to come before signing a new contract running until 2027.

Tonali told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It is certain that I want to stay here, contract after contract.

“It would be nice to become a flag [waved at the San Siro], but I don’t look so much further out of luck. I am so attached to these [red and black] colors that I know that my extension will never be a problem, it is right that the club thinks first of my expiring teammates than of me: I already have an agreement for another four years. I want to be the least of my thoughts.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to Tonali, Newcastle are also pushing to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison after having two bids rejected last summer.

Related topics:AC MilanItalyBIDNewcastle